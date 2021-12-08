FY2022 EPS Estimates for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will earn $3.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $29.45 on Monday. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,247,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after buying an additional 624,402 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 347.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after buying an additional 400,579 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,750,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 404,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after buying an additional 209,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

