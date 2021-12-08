FY2023 Earnings Estimate for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a research note issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.21.

CRWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.96.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $204.32 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $162.89 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 326.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 58,494 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $264,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $443,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 29.3% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total value of $17,582,060.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $725,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,441 shares of company stock valued at $42,824,526. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

