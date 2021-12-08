FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Issued By Desjardins

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $3.81 per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

NYSE:RCI opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $43.18 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.62.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4059 dividend. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 48,530 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 204.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.0% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 792,764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,651,000 after acquiring an additional 52,015 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.5% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 48,970 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

