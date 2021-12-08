FY2023 EPS Estimates for Camden Property Trust Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note issued on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.36 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.51. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CPT. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

Shares of CPT opened at $171.34 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $172.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.06 and its 200-day moving average is $148.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.98, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.99%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.