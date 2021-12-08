GAP (NYSE:GPS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.56 billion-$16.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.72 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPS shares. TheStreet downgraded GAP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GAP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.39. 241,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,483,853. GAP has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.