Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.61. 16,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,845. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.63. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin has a 12-month low of $113.59 and a 12-month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth $3,784,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth $6,991,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth $868,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 8,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.