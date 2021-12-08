Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of UDR worth $14,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in UDR by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,767,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,583,000 after acquiring an additional 38,977 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in UDR by 231.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in UDR by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 45,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UDR opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 294.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.18. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.11 and a 12-month high of $59.44.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 725.04%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

