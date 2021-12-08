Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $10.01 Million Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FirstEnergy worth $10,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in FirstEnergy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FE stock opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $39.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average is $37.95.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FE. Barclays reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

