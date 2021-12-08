Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $16.95 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,082 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $16,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $757,802,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210,303 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 56.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,906,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $238.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.