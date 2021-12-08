Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $24.50 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $24,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $364.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.45 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

