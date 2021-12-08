Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $29.62 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,556 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Cadence Design Systems worth $29,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.15.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total transaction of $941,835.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $1,242,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 172,022 shares in the company, valued at $28,490,283.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 219,676 shares of company stock valued at $37,392,469 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $182.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.23 and a 200-day moving average of $154.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.80 and a 52 week high of $190.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

