Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 884 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,369 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $205.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.53 and a 200-day moving average of $193.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

