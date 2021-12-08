Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,192 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $4,490,289.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $74.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.24.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

