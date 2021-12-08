Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $129.10

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $129.10 and last traded at $129.10, with a volume of 11 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.15.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GECFF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Gecina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Societe Generale raised Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

Get Gecina alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.98.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.