Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Companys unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations. Genasys critical communication systems are in service around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. “

Get Genasys alerts:

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Genasys in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Genasys stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.22. 102,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,586. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25. Genasys has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.95 million, a PE ratio of 211.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Genasys had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 1.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Genasys will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genasys news, Director Scott L. Anchin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,441.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Danforth purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $25,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $74,875. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Genasys by 33.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Genasys by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Genasys by 13.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Genasys by 64.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 250,158 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Genasys by 12.1% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 255,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares during the period. 45.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genasys (GNSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.