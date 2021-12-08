Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 938 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Generac by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,180,000 after purchasing an additional 213,057 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Generac by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Generac by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,483,000 after purchasing an additional 48,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Generac by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,464,000 after purchasing an additional 173,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Generac by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNRC. KeyCorp upped their price target on Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.90.

Shares of GNRC opened at $358.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $436.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.59. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.07 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

