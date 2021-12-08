General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 666.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 42,879 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

GIS traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,505. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $65.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.