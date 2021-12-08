Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays cut shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Shares of Genesis Energy stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $10.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.52. Genesis Energy has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $518.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.75 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Genesis Energy will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEL. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in Genesis Energy by 253.8% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the third quarter worth $115,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the second quarter worth $116,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Genesis Energy by 30.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the second quarter worth $132,000. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.