Genesis Vision Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $29,798.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00045063 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007388 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.72 or 0.00219914 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

