Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 29,084 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.15% of Gentex worth $11,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,841,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 111,224.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 45,602 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 21.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $221,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

