Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 18.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,620 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of GPC stock opened at $133.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $93.62 and a 52-week high of $139.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.