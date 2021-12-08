Gerald W. Haddock Sells 2,000 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $234,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $120.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.60. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $123.28.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,958,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 939,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,409,000 after acquiring an additional 37,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

