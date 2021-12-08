Gibson Capital LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Gibson Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.80. 60,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,307. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.70. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $221.62 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.