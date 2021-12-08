Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.60.

GILD traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,353,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,230,580. The firm has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.85.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

