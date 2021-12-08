Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.55) Per Share

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) – Truist Securiti raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Gitlab in a report issued on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.55) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.65).

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gitlab from $140.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.90.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $81.74 on Wednesday. Gitlab has a 52 week low of $77.55 and a 52 week high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14.

In other Gitlab news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

