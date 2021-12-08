Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Cut to $107.00

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Gitlab from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.90.

GTLB stock opened at $81.74 on Tuesday. Gitlab has a 52 week low of $77.55 and a 52 week high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gitlab will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

