Glenn M. Hickman Buys 5,500 Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) COO Glenn M. Hickman bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $24,475.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
WRAP opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $196.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.57. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $9.80.
Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.87% and a negative net margin of 340.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on Wrap Technologies from $9.40 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.
About Wrap Technologies
Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.
Recommended Story: What is FinTech?
Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.