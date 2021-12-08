Glenn M. Hickman Buys 5,500 Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) COO Glenn M. Hickman bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $24,475.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

WRAP opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $196.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.57. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.87% and a negative net margin of 340.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 22.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 190.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 48.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Wrap Technologies by 21.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on Wrap Technologies from $9.40 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

