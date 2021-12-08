Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GLBE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $64.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.66. Global-e Online has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $22,955,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $1,703,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $63,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $116,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

