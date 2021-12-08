Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 12,480 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $8,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,687,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,477,000 after purchasing an additional 248,958 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 917,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,576,000 after purchasing an additional 187,996 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 669,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,719,000 after purchasing an additional 185,790 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 75.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,863,000 after purchasing an additional 180,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,185,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,437,000 after purchasing an additional 168,347 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

JHMM stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.04. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,583. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $56.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.