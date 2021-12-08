Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,291 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $8,764,000. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its holdings in Walmart by 93.5% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 3,932 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 133,674 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 11.6% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Walmart by 5.2% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 58,032 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 492,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total value of $67,544,175.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,631,467 shares of company stock worth $660,162,824. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.25. The stock had a trading volume of 241,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,184,040. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.36. The company has a market cap of $379.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

