Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 1,556 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $366,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,548. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $201.59 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

