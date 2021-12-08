Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 25,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 346,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,197,000 after purchasing an additional 30,959 shares during the last quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 111,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 617,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,771 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $115.25. The stock had a trading volume of 163,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,927. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.85. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.23 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

