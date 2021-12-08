Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Purchased by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of Globant by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 44,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLOB. Cowen increased their price objective on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.90.

GLOB opened at $267.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.17 and a beta of 1.42. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $173.34 and a 12 month high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

