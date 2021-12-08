Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

GOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 74.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 377.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 225,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. 36.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $8.84. 90,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,012. Golden Ocean Group has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $12.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 20.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 38.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.50%.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

