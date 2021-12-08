Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Position Increased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 302,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $26,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,114,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,908,000 after purchasing an additional 256,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,723,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,386,000 after purchasing an additional 185,027 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,227,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,610,000 after purchasing an additional 183,898 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,090,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,888,000 after purchasing an additional 182,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,025,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.62. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,092. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.63. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $73.30 and a 12 month high of $94.85.

