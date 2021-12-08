Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,962,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 800,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 150,379 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 73,876 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

VIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of VIV stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $9.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 11.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

