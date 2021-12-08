Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 14,858 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,858 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NMFC. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,409,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,561,000 after purchasing an additional 106,610 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 59,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 528,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,271 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 42,517 shares in the last quarter. 32.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. New Mountain Finance Co. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $14.11.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 79.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Rome G. Arnold III purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $197,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,112.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

