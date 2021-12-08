Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 52,409 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,409 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Geron worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Geron by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,155,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 133,903 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Geron by 66.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 62,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Geron by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 316,702 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Geron by 81.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Geron by 21.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 22,730 shares in the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on GERN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. Geron Co. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 26,769.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

