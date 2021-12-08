Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 75,142 Shares of Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) by 411.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,142 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Akerna worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akerna by 22.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akerna by 26.4% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 14.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KERN opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.53. Akerna Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 million. Akerna had a negative net margin of 143.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akerna Corp. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akerna news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane purchased 11,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $30,507.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KERN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Akerna in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Akerna from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akerna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

