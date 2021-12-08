Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 184,216 Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 80.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,216 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 644,013 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 620,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 90,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 221,654 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 87,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,438 shares during the last quarter. 56.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Rowe began coverage on FinVolution Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price target on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on FinVolution Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FinVolution Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

NYSE FINV opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.96. FinVolution Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.