Goose Finance (EGG) Trading Down 25.6% Over Last Week

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last week, Goose Finance has traded down 25.6% against the dollar. Goose Finance has a total market capitalization of $425,757.00 and $111,521.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00044680 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.65 or 0.00218606 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

