GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,106 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.3% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 66,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,096,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $171.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $171.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.39 and its 200 day moving average is $145.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.