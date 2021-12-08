Graviton (GTON) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $63,889.00

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00003007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and $63,889.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Graviton has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

