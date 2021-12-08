Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 86.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 175,552 shares during the quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.10. 30,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,648,738. The company has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.24. General Electric has a 1 year low of $82.88 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.76.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

