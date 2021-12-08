Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Has $3.85 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 1.9% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded down $5.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.96. 9,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,613. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $234.61 and a one year high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.94.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 48.47%.

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.78.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

