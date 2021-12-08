Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 2.3% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.57.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.82. 10,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,127. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.31 and a 52 week high of $241.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $98.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

