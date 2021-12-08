Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up 3.1% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,169,000 after buying an additional 6,058,343 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,888,000 after buying an additional 4,421,724 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,951,000 after buying an additional 2,873,575 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $165,254,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,016,000 after buying an additional 1,427,022 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.01. 119,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,906,026. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.98 and a 200 day moving average of $86.79. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $130.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

