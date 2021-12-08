Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires 378 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Truist Securities upped their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.70.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total value of $2,999,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 361,301 shares of company stock worth $41,365,177. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $117.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $227.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.14 and its 200-day moving average is $105.41. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $118.66.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

