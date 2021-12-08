Great Diamond Partners LLC Cuts Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 1,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $369.43 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $335.68 and a one year high of $555.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $392.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $429.75.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total transaction of $118,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 361 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $139,472.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,207 shares of company stock worth $5,862,190 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

