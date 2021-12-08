Great Diamond Partners LLC Cuts Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 1,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ILMN opened at $369.43 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $335.68 and a one year high of $555.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $392.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90.
Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $429.75.
In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total transaction of $118,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 361 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $139,472.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,207 shares of company stock worth $5,862,190 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
Further Reading: What is a back-end load?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.