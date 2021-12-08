Great Diamond Partners LLC Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $290.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.53.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.